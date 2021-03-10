Florida lawmakers move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A measure that would ban drop boxes for absentee ballots is advancing in the Florida Legislature.

The measure is hailed by Republicans as a reset for the state’s vote-by-mail system while affording another layer of security against fraud. But critics dismiss the effort as a power play by Republicans seeking to undo the advantage Democrats built in 2020.

The measure would require millions of Florida voters to reapply for absentee ballots before next year’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections.

A study by a University of Florida professor shows elections officials initially rejected about 1% of mail-in ballots in the November election though most were eventually corrected and counted.