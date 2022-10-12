TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — More help is on the way for those devastated by Hurricane Ian.

On Wednesday, Florida lawmakers had an emergency meeting to approve an additional $360 million for the state’s emergency preparedness and response fund.

“The state is as prepared as we could ever be to handle this situation,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel, appropriations committee chair.

At the beginning of the year, the Florida legislature created an emergency preparedness and response fund initially setting aside $500 million and allowing the governor to request more funds if necessary. On Wednesday, the joint legislative budget commission met after the governor requested additional money be allocated.

“There’s all these different levers you pull, local government does stuff we do stuff we obviously will push buttons for the feds,” DeSantis said. “We are willing to act at the state level, we are not asking everyone to do our work for us.”

The fund started with $500 million and those lawmakers freed up an additional $360 million on Wednesday, totaling $860 million of state funds that will aid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

Recovery is still underway and some questioned if there would be more money appropriated in the future. Chair of the budget committee Kelli Stargel said, “If we should need more, then that is something that will be handled by the next legislature.”

The emergency preparedness and response fund will go toward rescue and recovery costs incurred by the state.

Chris Spencer, the governor’s director of policy and budget said. “That number may change, it may grow, but as of now right now to deal with the current response, we believe this is adequate.”

The commission held a moment of silence for the over 100 people who died due to Hurricane Ian.

In a prepared statement, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls added, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the residents who lost so much in this storm, their homes, their belongings and, devastatingly, their loved ones. Together, we will rebuild and remain ready for whatever comes.”