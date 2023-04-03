TAMPA (WFLA) — State lawmakers are one step closer to passing a bill that would restrict social media and cell phone use in public schools.

The bill received overwhelming support in the Florida House, lawmakers passed it on Friday 110 to 0.

The bill has now been sent to the Senate Fiscal Policy committee for consideration.

If passed, the measure would impact students from grades K-12.

The measure would allow teachers to confiscate cell phones and devices during class time. It would also ban social media sites such as Tiktok, Instagram, and Facebook on public school devices and networks.

Schools would be required to block the sites from being used or downloaded. Students could still access social media from their own phones.

The bill would also require schools to teach children social media safety, and the dangers of social media, such as cyberbullying and human trafficking.

If the measure passes. it would go into effect on July 1.

View a copy of the current bill here.