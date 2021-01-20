Florida lawmaker’s amendment would rename U.S. 27 to ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” (Rep. Anthony Sabatini)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker says he will be supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after Donald Trump.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted Tuesday.

U.S. 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway that runs north and south from Miami up through Tallahassee.

The Florida Legislature meets in session every year for 60 days. This year, Florida’s lawmakers will meet March 2.

