TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker will introduce a bill that would reinstate Disney’s special district after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law to take over the district earlier this year when Disney criticized what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

The proposed bill would get rid of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which is the new name given to the area after the takeover, and restore the Reedy Creek Improvement District as it existed on Feb. 26, 2023.

The bill is sponsored by State Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orange County).

A bill, which passed along party lines earlier this year, created a state-run board and dissolved the special governing and tax status used by the Walt Disney Company.

The state’s takeover came months after DeSantis clashed with Disney executives over the company’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights In Education legislation, which has been called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

DeSantis picked five allies, including a donor, an evangelical minister and Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota school board member and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, to oversee operations at Disney’s properties.

If Stewart’s bill passes, all supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District would have their terms ended, but members could continue to serve until replacements were appointed, according to bill language provided to News Channel 8. However, those members would not be able to conduct any transactions with the district’s assets, other than ordinary business.