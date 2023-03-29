TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill filed in the Florida Senate Wednesday would recognize April 12, 2023, as “Gator Day” in Florida — but not out of love for the Sunshine State’s cold-blooded creatures.

The bill, filed by Sen. Keith Perry (R-Gainesville), commends and congratulates the University of Florida “for its dedication to the advancement of the State of Florida.”

The bill’s text states in part that “UF is ranked among the nation’s very best universities, remaining fifth for the second year in a row among all public universities in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.”

It adds that UF Health contributes an estimated $4.6 billion to Florida’s overall economy each year and is “uniquely positioned at the forefront of medicine.”

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a copy of this resolution, with the Seal of the Senate affixed, be presented to University of Florida President Dr. Ben Sasse as a tangible token of the sentiments of the Florida Senate,” the bill states.