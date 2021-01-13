Florida lawmaker calling on state to boycott social media that blocked Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker is preparing legislation that would force state and local governments to boycott Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Android and Amazon as a reaction to President Donald Trump being banned from social media.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine made his plans known in a letter to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet in which he also asked them to divest any state investments in the companies.

“This is dangerous. And when half the country can’t speak with their words, they’re going to end up speaking in other ways,” Fine said.

The Republican Florida House member wants the state to stop doing business with and sell all stock in certain big tech companies.

He sent a letter to the governor and Cabinet asking for the “immediate divestment of any Florida-held equity and debt of the following companies: Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet… Google’s parent company.”

This morning I asked the Governor and Cabinet to divest the state from Amazon, Twitter, Apple, Google, and Facebook. They may get to decide who they do business with. So do we. @Fla_Pol pic.twitter.com/QfoUhghgnP — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) January 12, 2021

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said via Twitter that it is something “we should consider getting this on the next Cabinet agenda.”

We should consider getting this on the next Cabinet agenda. Big-tech coordinated to shut down conservative accounts but still allows Nicolás Maduro to spread lies. https://t.co/xKOBWgKkCo — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) January 12, 2021

In addition, Republican Sen. Danny Burgess has filed a bill that would require social media companies to give notice to account holders within 30 days of the deactivation or suspension of an account explaining why the action was taken.