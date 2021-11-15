Florida law enforcement seeking information on 2016 missing woman case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking information from the community on a missing person case from 2016.

According to FDLE, Samantha Fiddler was last seen in Brevard County on Nov. 19, 2016, at the age of 29.

“We are concerned for her safety because Ms. Fiddler’s family hasn’t heard from her in five years and she hasn’t posted anything on social media. Please help us provide answers to her family and her three children,” said FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

Law enforcement officials say Fiddler was a resident of Alberta, Canada, and came to Florida in March 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment. While living in Florida, a release from FDLE says Fiddler spent time in Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Investigators believe people who knew Fiddler while she lived in Florida may have information that could solve her missing person case.

Officials say she has several handprint tattoos on her back with the words “Ava and Madison” and a skull on her shoulder.

FDLE began its investigation into Fiddler’s disappearance in 2020 at the request of the Bartow Police Department.

If you knew Samantha Fiddler while she lived in Florida from March 2016 to November 2016, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call FDLE Tampa at 800-226-1140.