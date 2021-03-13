Florida Keys visitors can ride in President Truman limousine

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Visitors to the Florida Keys can now take a ride in one of Harry S. Truman’s presidential limousines.
The non-profit Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation recently acquired the vintage Lincoln Cosmopolitan stretch limo from a private collector in Texas.
The vehicle was based in New York City during Truman’s presidency, which ran from 1945-1953. It’s new home is the Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West.
The car has about 32,000 original miles on its odometer. It features an intercom system, interior privacy shield, security elements and an airflow controller for the president’s comfort.