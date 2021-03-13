Florida Keys visitors can ride in President Truman limousine

In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, people load into a presidential limousine once used by President Harry S. Truman in front of the Harry S. Truman Little White House Museum in Key West, Fla. A ride in the limo, one of the vehicles that transported Truman during his 1945-1953 presidency, is part of the museum’s recently debuted “White Glove Tour,” providing small groups views of Truman objects not on public display. America’s 33rd president spent nearly six months in Key West spread over 11 visits while in office. (Steve Panariello/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Visitors to the Florida Keys can now take a ride in one of Harry S. Truman’s presidential limousines.

The non-profit Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation recently acquired the vintage Lincoln Cosmopolitan stretch limo from a private collector in Texas.

The vehicle was based in New York City during Truman’s presidency, which ran from 1945-1953. It’s new home is the Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West.

The car has about 32,000 original miles on its odometer. It features an intercom system, interior privacy shield, security elements and an airflow controller for the president’s comfort.