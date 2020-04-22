Florida Keys Turtle Hospital celebrates Earth Day with green sea turtle release

MARATHON, Fa. (WFLA/KFNB) – The Florida Keys celebrated Earth Day by releasing a sea turtle back into the ocean on Wednesday.

“Aldo Leopold” is a 100-pound juvenile green sea turtle was rescued in late February after being discovered floating offshore, unable to dive.

The turtle was treated at the Marathon Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

Hospital staff helped release the rehabilitated animal back into the ocean in honor of Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary.

“The coronavirus, as everywhere in the world, has the Florida Keys shut down, but we’re still here protecting paradise and taking care of over 40 sea turtles at the Turtle Hospital,” said Bette Zirkelbach, General Manager of the Turtle Hospital.

“While everyone is staying safe at home, we’re able to share an exciting day like this, celebrating 50 years of Earth Day with a sea turtle release.”

While the Florida Keys remain closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, many nature and wildlife rehabilitation centers are live streaming with educational opportunities for viewers at home.