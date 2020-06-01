Florida Keys reopens to visitors Monday

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Checkpoints leading into the Florida Keys are coming down two months after being set up to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
The checkpoints that are coming down early Monday were put into place in March to keep out tourists from entering the chain of islands in an effort slow the spread of coronavirus.
More than 18,750 cars coming from the mainland were turned away because drivers did not present the proper paperwork that showed they either worked or lived in the Florida Keys.
With four deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Florida Keys has had about 110 coronavirus cases.
