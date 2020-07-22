Florida Keys murder suspect arrested in Mexico, police searching for second suspect

The Cuban national was captured in Juarez, his brother, who is also wanted in connection to the murder, is still on the loose.

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A Cuban national was taken into custody in South Juárez Tuesday after police learned he was wanted for a double-murder in the Florida Keys.

The suspect, identified as Jose Luis Espinoza Gomez, 34, was wanted out of Monroe County for allegedly shooting and killing 45-year-old Jose Manuel Clemente and Illiecer Noa, 43.

Investigators say Clemente was found in the commercial fishing trap yard locally known as “La Curva” on Stock Island. The motive behind the shootings remains a mystery.

Gomez’s brother, Mayque Marin Gomez, 31, remains on the loose.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our Major Crimes Unit Detectives as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the El Paso, Texas Police Department for all their hard work on this case,” Sheriff Ramsay said. “We at the Sheriff’s Office remain vigilant in the relentless pursuit of all criminals even those half a country away as this arrest is a testament to that commitment as well as my belief in the importance of strong inter-agency partnerships.”