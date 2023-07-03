MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – You know what they say, go big or go home, right? Especially when it’s your birthday!

July 3, 2023, marks the 200th birthday of the Florida Keys, and the City of Key West decided to go all out for the monumental birthday.

On Monday, The Florida Keys & Key West Facebook page announced the birthday was celebrated with the world’s largest key lime pie! According to the post, the pie is expected to be 13.14 feet long in diameter and was even made with a traditional graham-cracker crust and was topped with whip cream.

“Happy 200th birthday Florida Keys! Today, July 3, 2023, is the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s founding of Monroe County, which encompasses the entire Florida Keys – and we’re celebrating with the creation of the world’s largest Key lime pie! The pie is expected to measure 13.14 feet and is to be prepared with a traditional graham-cracker crust and topped with whipped cream. Once it is documented, will be shared with attendees 😋,” the post read.

The previous world record for the world’s largest pie was also set by Key West on July 14, 2014. That pie measured 9 feet 2 inches.

The pie pictured set the previous record for the “world’s largest” key lime pie in 2014.

Monroe County is the southernmost county in Florida and the United States. The county is made up of the Florida Keys and portions of the Everglades National Park and the Big Cypress National Preserve.