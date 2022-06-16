COLUMBIA COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Deputy Canine passed away after suffering a heat-related injury during training Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the sheriff’s office said Drago was immediately taken to a veterinarian where he was stabilized and began to show signs of recovery.

Drago was eventually released to go home with his handler later that day according to CCSO. His handler found he had died that night while checking on him.

“It really hurts to lose a member of the CCSO family,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Drago was one of our most senior Canine Deputies and his loss will be felt within our K9 program and our CCSO family.”

Drago served with CCSO since Nov. 2017.