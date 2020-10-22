Florida K-9 rocks uniform, tie for new ID badge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orange County K-9 is getting a lot of love on social media over his new ID photo.

K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge Thursday and even wore a tie for the photo.

Chico is no stranger to the spotlight on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The pup has celebrated the “pawlidays” as well as Cinco De Mayo.

Stay safe and keep sticking your tongue out, Chico!

