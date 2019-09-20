Florida K-9 helps make $5.6 million drug bust

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida K-9 helped make a $5.6 million drug bust during a traffic stop in Orlando, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Twitter post that K-9 Piet and a trooper made the big bust on Tuesday night.

According to the post, the trooper pulled over a U-Haul truck and the dog sniffed out 624 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled in the back.

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

“The street value is over 5.6 million dollars,” the agency said.

The driver and a passenger were arrested.

