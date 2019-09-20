Florida K-9 helps make $5.6 million drug bust

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida K-9 helped make a $5.6 million drug bust during a traffic stop in Orlando, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Twitter post that K-9 Piet and a trooper made the big bust on Tuesday night.
According to the post, the trooper pulled over a U-Haul truck and the dog sniffed out 624 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled in the back.
“The street value is over 5.6 million dollars,” the agency said.
The driver and a passenger were arrested.
LATEST STORIES: