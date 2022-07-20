Right side of car, showing severe crash and fire damage from the 2018 crash of a Tesla Model S. (Source: NTSB)

Barrett Riley and Edgar Monserratt Martinez, both 18 years old, died after the 2014 Model S they were in caught fire following a high-speed crash.

(NBC News) — A federal jury in Florida has found Tesla negligent in a 2018 crash that killed two teens and found one of the teens 90% responsible for his role in the collision.

Plaintiff James Riley, the father of one of the teens, alleged Tesla was responsible for the death of his son, 18-year-old Barrett, because batteries installed in the 2014 Model S sedan the teen was driving ignited after the electric car crashed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. while traveling at 116 mph.

Riley said Barrett and the other crash victim, 18-year-old Edgar Monserratt Martinez, initially survived the collision when the Tesla’s airbags deployed but died after the car caught fire.

Riley also claimed a Tesla technician had, without his consent, removed a speed limiter the family had installed on the car.

