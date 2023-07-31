HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal judge in Florida tossed a multi-million dollar lawsuit involving the Kraft Heinz Food Company’s microwavable mac and cheese.

The $5 million lawsuit claimed the company misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.

According to court records, a West Palm Beach-based law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Hialeah woman on Nov. 18.

The lawsuit alleged that the Kraft Heinz Food Company violated federal law by saying the mac and cheese cups take 3½ minutes to prepare, arguing that the time limit does not include the time it takes to remove the lid, add water and stir in the cheese sauce.

A Miami district judge tossed the lawsuit.