DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A judge has granted Volusia County custody of a dog thrown over a motel balcony in December.

Body camera video captured the moment when officials say the German shepherd’s owner, Allison Murphy, threw the dog from a second-floor motel balcony in Daytona Beach.

During an animal custody hearing in January, Murphy said she suffered from mental health issues and that she would never intentionally hurt her dog.

A judge ruled Murphy is either unable or unfit to care for the dog, nicknamed Miracle.

Miracle, a trained service dog, will be placed with a veteran in need. Criminal animal cruelty charges against Murphy are still pending.