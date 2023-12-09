Related video: Sullivan speaks to 8 On Your Side about his life, arrest, and Joker-face tattoo in 2018.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lawrence Sullivan, probably more well-known as Florida’s “Joker,” is calling out Grand Theft Auto after a look-a-like was featured in the game’s new trailer.

The new trailer released by Rockstar Games is based in South Florida and follows multiple Florida news stories, like catching an alligator in a pool and even a gator entering a convenience store.

Other stories show stereotypical Florida man stories like bad dancing in the middle of the street and watering a front yard in a Speedo.

But what caught Sullivan’s attention was a news story that translates to “Confession Written in Ink (For Tattoos),” which shows a man with tattoos on his face resembling the “Joker.”

In a TikTok video posted by Sullivan, he said, “You might have seen that character on GTA 6, just dropped the trailer today. You know they got that character with the face tattoos. You know who they got that inspired by – by me! … GTA, we gotta talk.”

Sullivan became Internet famous in 2017 when his Miami-Dade mugshot revealed his unique facial tattoos and green hair, closely resembling the iconic character from “Batman.” The word “Joker” is even tatted on the right side of his forehead.

In 2018, Sullivan was held without bail in the Pinellas County Jail for several missed court-ordered appointments, he claimed.

