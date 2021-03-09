Florida janitor quietly feeds thousands, and love’s the reason

MIAMI (AP) — Long past midnight every Friday, Doramise Moreau toils in her tiny kitchen, boiling lemon peels, crushing fragrant garlic and onion blended into a homemade spice rub for chicken and turkey and boiling the dried beans to accompany the yellow rice she’ll deliver to the Miami church where she’s cooked roughly 1,000 meals a week since the pandemic erupted.

The days are arduous for the 60-year-old widow who works by day as a janitor. But the work of her heart is servings others. When the church couldn’t afford to hire a cleaning crew, Moreau offered to do it. And until recently, she’s done it all without a car.

Doramise Moreau stands next to the new car she received for her community service at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Miami. Moreau is a part-time janitor at a technical school. She spends most of her time shopping for ingredients and helping to cook meals for 1,000 to 1,500 people a week that show up for food at the church. Community leaders including pastors nominate residents known for community service to receive the cars. The cars are purchased wholesale through a grant and Morea pays $125 a month for three years until she owns the car. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

