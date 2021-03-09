Florida janitor quietly feeds thousands, and love’s the reason

MIAMI (AP) — Long past midnight every Friday, Doramise Moreau toils in her tiny kitchen, boiling lemon peels, crushing fragrant garlic and onion blended into a homemade spice rub for chicken and turkey and boiling the dried beans to accompany the yellow rice she’ll deliver to the Miami church where she’s cooked roughly 1,000 meals a week since the pandemic erupted.

The days are arduous for the 60-year-old widow who works by day as a janitor. But the work of her heart is servings others. When the church couldn’t afford to hire a cleaning crew, Moreau offered to do it. And until recently, she’s done it all without a car.

