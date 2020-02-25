Florida janitor arrested after students find cellphone recording them in campus bathroom

OVIEDO, Fla. (WESH)An Oviedo High School janitor has been arrested after police said two students found a cellphone recording them inside a bathroom stall on campus.

Officials with the Oviedo Police Department said Derremy Jerrell Walker faces eight counts of video voyeurism on a person under the age of 16 and one count of video voyeurism on a person over 19.

Police said two girls found a cellphone under the sink in the handicap stall of a girl’s restroom at the school. The phone was actively recording when it was found, police said.

The girl took the phone to school administrators and police were contacted.

Police said that in the videos, Walker can be seen “propping” the phone up under the sink to allow it to record the toilet.

Investigators said they found video that was recorded over the course of several days, and said the videos included a total of nine victims.

Police said Walker was immediately relieved of his duties and trespassed from the school.

He was arrested at his home in Seminole County on Monday.

