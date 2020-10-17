Florida jail officials fired after woman gives birth in cell

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Broward County Sheriff’s office has fired two top administrators earlier this week after a woman who went into labor in her jail cell was not given medical care despite screams of pain.
The Miami Herald reported that the sheriff’s office fired Colonel Gary Palmer and Lieutenant Angela Neely Thursday after an administrative review of the circumstances surrounding the birth.
In an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Stephanie Bretas described the squalid conditions and the indifference of nurses and jail guards as she was left alone in her cell fearing she might suffer a miscarriage.
