Florida is the 6th best state in America, study says

Florida

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa, Florida, USA downtown city skyline. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – What’s the best state in the U.S.?

According to a survey conducted by data analytics firm YouGov, Hawaii, the land of beaches and warm weather, takes the top spot.

Hawaii was followed by Colorado, Virginia and Nevada.

The survey polled 1,211 American adults and asked them to choose the better of two states from a list of all 50 states in a “head-to-head matchup.”

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said Hawaii was the “best state.”

The top ten best states include:

  • Hawaii
  • Colorado
  • Virginia
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Florida
  • Arizona
  • New York
  • Georgia
  • Texas

The bottom of the list included Mississippi and Alabama. Lastly, written in italics for its lack of statehood, is the District of Columbia.

About one-third of Americans report currently living in a state other than their home state. Researchers say these people selected their home state 70% of the time, with people living in their home state say it is better in 81% of matchups.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss