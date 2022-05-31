TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is ranked eighth worst in the nation when it comes to making electric vehicle charging stations accessible to drivers with a ratio of 23.92 electric cars to a single charging station.

There are 58,160 registered electric vehicles across the state and 2,431 electric charging stations available.

Researchers at the University of Florida says the state should know more about its current charging stations before adding more charging locations.

“There could be challenges with resilience, like when the power goes out. We all live in Florida we know what happens when hurricanes come,” said Alex Kolpakov, a research associate at the Center for Urban Transportation Research, University of South Florida (CUTR).

Other experts are concerned about whether Florida’s infrastructure can meet the demand for electric vehicles are more people move to the state.

“We do realize they are coming quicker now. More manufacturers are making more and more models people are more aware that electric vehicles are more available,” said Kenneth Hernandez, a business development manager at TECO.