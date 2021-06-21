Florida is 2nd least patriotic state in country, new survey says

Florida

Only New York ranked lower when it came to patriotism

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FLORIDA CAPITOL FLORIDA FLAG

(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is 49th in the United States when it comes to patriotism, according a new survey.

The only state less patriotic than the Sunshine State, according to the WalletHub survey, was New York.

The survey ranked each state’s level of patriotism on five categories:

  • Number of military enlistees
  • Veterans per capita
  • Peace Corps volunteers per capita
  • Percent of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election
  • How many people do volunteer work

The survey ranks were scaled from 1 to 50, with separate numbers for military engagement and civic engagement.

The most patriotic state in the country, according to the survey, was Montana. The state scored an overall 61.91 on the survey’s patriotism scale.

Florida scored a 23.17, landing the state at 49 on the list. The only state with a worse score was New York with 21.64.

Here’s the survey data from WalletHub:

Overall RankStateTotal ScoreMilitary EngagementCivic Engagement
1Montana61.91221
2Alaska56.64119
3Maryland56.12245
4Vermont55.29422
5New Hampshire53.55324
6North Dakota53.28208
7Wyoming53.01811
8Minnesota51.42473
9Oregon50.07346
10Virginia49.61322
11Utah47.81389
12Idaho46.791612
13Wisconsin46.57437
14Washington46.25916
15Arizona44.221718
16Iowa44.094110
17Kentucky43.472117
18Missouri43.332615
19South Carolina42.76434
20Colorado41.531125
21Delaware41.492520
22Maine41.193513
23Hawaii40.79247
24Ohio40.723314
25North Carolina40.56633
26Nevada40.111828
27Nebraska38.832724
28New Mexico36.951331
29Georgia36.05546
30Tennessee35.753030
31Kansas35.501440
32Oklahoma35.42742
33Indiana35.223726
34Alabama34.961241
35Pennsylvania34.674421
36South Dakota34.032335
37Louisiana33.432832
38Rhode Island33.194027
39Massachusetts31.495023
40Mississippi30.671548
41Texas29.96949
42West Virginia29.823638
43Arkansas29.762943
44New Jersey29.634829
45Illinois28.533936
46California27.753144
47Michigan26.814539
48Connecticut26.684637
49Florida23.171950
50New York21.644945
(Source: WalletHub)

“With the exception of ‘Total Score,’ all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category,” according to the survey notes.

By a close margin, the WalletHub survey found that states that leaned red, based on their overall vote tallies in the 2020 election, do tend to be more patriotic overall.

Blue states held an average patriotism score of 25.68 versus a 25.32 for red states, where the smaller the number is, the more patriotic the states are.

Still, even the survey notes that patriotism is a complicated subject.

Breaking down the survey by the five categories, New York has the fewest veterans per capita, and scored a 49 on military engagement and a 45 on civic engagement. Georgia had the highest average number of military enlistees while

While Florida wasn’t in the bottom or top five for four of the categories, it was ranked number 50 for lowest volunteer rate, making it the lowest in the country. New York scored a 47 on the volunteer rate, putting it slightly above Florida.

On the engagement scales, Florida scored a 19 on military engagement and a 50 on civic engagement.

The survey defined military engagement as the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilians between 2013 to 2018, veterans per 1,000 civilians, active-duty military per 100,000 civilians, and the share of civilians in the military reserves.

Civic engagement was more complicated.

The share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential race, share of adults who voted in the 2020 primaries, number of volunteer hours per resident, the volunteer rate, the number of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita, how many civilians participated in a trial or grand jury, how many residents participate in groups or organizations, and level of civic education were all factors in scoring civic engagement.

Follow Sam Sachs on Facebook

Follow Sam Sachs on Twitter

Send Sam a story idea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss