Florida is 2nd least patriotic state in country, new survey says

Only New York ranked lower when it came to patriotism

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is 49th in the United States when it comes to patriotism, according a new survey.

The only state less patriotic than the Sunshine State, according to the WalletHub survey, was New York.

The survey ranked each state’s level of patriotism on five categories:

Number of military enlistees

Veterans per capita

Peace Corps volunteers per capita

Percent of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election

How many people do volunteer work

The survey ranks were scaled from 1 to 50, with separate numbers for military engagement and civic engagement.

The most patriotic state in the country, according to the survey, was Montana. The state scored an overall 61.91 on the survey’s patriotism scale.

Florida scored a 23.17, landing the state at 49 on the list. The only state with a worse score was New York with 21.64.

Here’s the survey data from WalletHub:

Overall Rank State Total Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 1 Montana 61.91 22 1 2 Alaska 56.64 1 19 3 Maryland 56.12 24 5 4 Vermont 55.29 42 2 5 New Hampshire 53.55 32 4 6 North Dakota 53.28 20 8 7 Wyoming 53.01 8 11 8 Minnesota 51.42 47 3 9 Oregon 50.07 34 6 10 Virginia 49.61 3 22 11 Utah 47.81 38 9 12 Idaho 46.79 16 12 13 Wisconsin 46.57 43 7 14 Washington 46.25 9 16 15 Arizona 44.22 17 18 16 Iowa 44.09 41 10 17 Kentucky 43.47 21 17 18 Missouri 43.33 26 15 19 South Carolina 42.76 4 34 20 Colorado 41.53 11 25 21 Delaware 41.49 25 20 22 Maine 41.19 35 13 23 Hawaii 40.79 2 47 24 Ohio 40.72 33 14 25 North Carolina 40.56 6 33 26 Nevada 40.11 18 28 27 Nebraska 38.83 27 24 28 New Mexico 36.95 13 31 29 Georgia 36.05 5 46 30 Tennessee 35.75 30 30 31 Kansas 35.50 14 40 32 Oklahoma 35.42 7 42 33 Indiana 35.22 37 26 34 Alabama 34.96 12 41 35 Pennsylvania 34.67 44 21 36 South Dakota 34.03 23 35 37 Louisiana 33.43 28 32 38 Rhode Island 33.19 40 27 39 Massachusetts 31.49 50 23 40 Mississippi 30.67 15 48 41 Texas 29.96 9 49 42 West Virginia 29.82 36 38 43 Arkansas 29.76 29 43 44 New Jersey 29.63 48 29 45 Illinois 28.53 39 36 46 California 27.75 31 44 47 Michigan 26.81 45 39 48 Connecticut 26.68 46 37 49 Florida 23.17 19 50 50 New York 21.64 49 45 (Source: WalletHub)

“With the exception of ‘Total Score,’ all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category,” according to the survey notes.

By a close margin, the WalletHub survey found that states that leaned red, based on their overall vote tallies in the 2020 election, do tend to be more patriotic overall.

Blue states held an average patriotism score of 25.68 versus a 25.32 for red states, where the smaller the number is, the more patriotic the states are.

Still, even the survey notes that patriotism is a complicated subject.

Breaking down the survey by the five categories, New York has the fewest veterans per capita, and scored a 49 on military engagement and a 45 on civic engagement. Georgia had the highest average number of military enlistees while

While Florida wasn’t in the bottom or top five for four of the categories, it was ranked number 50 for lowest volunteer rate, making it the lowest in the country. New York scored a 47 on the volunteer rate, putting it slightly above Florida.

On the engagement scales, Florida scored a 19 on military engagement and a 50 on civic engagement.

The survey defined military engagement as the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilians between 2013 to 2018, veterans per 1,000 civilians, active-duty military per 100,000 civilians, and the share of civilians in the military reserves.

Civic engagement was more complicated.

The share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential race, share of adults who voted in the 2020 primaries, number of volunteer hours per resident, the volunteer rate, the number of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita, how many civilians participated in a trial or grand jury, how many residents participate in groups or organizations, and level of civic education were all factors in scoring civic engagement.