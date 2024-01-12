Related video above: Video shows horrifying moment Brightline train collided with SUV in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in central Florida are investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a Brightline train at the same intersection where a driver died earlier this week.

Melbourne police confirmed a second crash happened in the area of WH Jackson Street and US-1 on Friday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The vehicle was dragged about 300 feet after the crash. One person was pronounced dead.

The crash happened just two days after another fatal collision at the intersection. Security camera video showed a SUV drive around another car, approaching the tracks and colliding with an oncoming Brightline train.

The driver was killed in Wednesday’s crash. Three passengers were taken to the hospital.

