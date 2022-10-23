TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, home and business owners have claimed $6,886,280,085 in damages connected to the storm, as of Oct. 21.

Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties top the list with the most claims. Insurers reported 204,000 claims in Lee County alone, accounting for over a third of the 569,000 claims statewide.

If you are a home or business owner who sustained damage from the storm – even just a little bit – insurance experts urge you to file a claim. You have two years to file a claim, by law, making the deadline Sept. 27, 2024.

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi spoke with Barry Gilway, the CEO of Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort. He said homeowners shouldn’t delay in filing claims, even if they don’t think the cost of the damage will meet their deductible.

“You may find later there’s undiscovered damage, which might potentially get you above that hurricane deductible,” Gilway said.

Some people have told 8 On Your Side they would rather pay out-of-pocket, concerned that if they file a claim, they’ll see higher rates or lose their coverage altogether. Gilway said this isn’t the case, and that hurricane claims differ from your standard water damage claim.

You can view the full breakdown of insurance claims connected to the storm here.