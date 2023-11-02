TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida insurance agent was arrested Monday after a man discovered his property had no coverage after Hurricane Ian, despite paying the premium in full.

Naser Al-Sweity, of Florida P&C Insurance Agency in Boca Raton, was accused of pocketing over $131,000 in premiums, according to a news release from Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

The state began investigating Al-Sweity when a man contacted the Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team after Hurricane Ian, claiming the Charlotte County apartment complex he owns had no property or flood insurance coverage. This left him on the hook for $1 million in repairs, despite paying his insurance premium, according to the CFO.

Al-Sweity was accused of misappropriating payments from seven insurance customers, totaling $131,000. He neglected to pay for the policies, causing all seven people to lose their coverage.

Al-Sweity was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of organized scheme to defraud, misappropriation of insurance funds, and fraudulent use of personal ID information.

Anyone with difficulties settling an insurance claim or feels as though their claim was improperly denied is urged to contact the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Consumer Services insurance consumer helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236).