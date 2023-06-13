TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Instacart shopper was arrested Sunday after police said he left a baby inside a hot car while shopping at a store.

A customer spotted the baby in the car and notified a Publix employee who then called the Tavares police, according to an arrest report obtained by WESH.

Police said the baby had been left in the car for almost an hour and a half. The car was not running and the windows were slightly rolled down, according to an arrest report.

The baby was removed from the car and given medical treatment.

Tavares police said the temperature in the car was between 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the car, identified as 27-year-old Keita Jones, told police he was completing an Instacart order.

According to the arrest report, Jones claimed he “did not believe he was inside the store for very long.”

Jones was arrested and charged with child neglect.