TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami Instacart driver was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in his car outside of a Publix where she was employed, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Victor Manuel Fernandez, 36, allegedly forced the teen to have sex with him in the parking lot in his car on Nov. 4.

Police said after the girl’s shift ended, she got into Fernandez’s car to “talk.” That’s when he kissed her without consent. The arrest report said Fernandez then drove to another area of the parking lot where he forced her into a sexual encounter.

Fernandez denied bond and was forced to stay in jail until his trial.

According to arrest records, Fernandez is facing three felonies including sexual battery, child molestation, and lewd and lascivious conduct of a child.

Instacart told WTVJ that they are looking into the incident. Publix told WTVJ they don’t comment on pending investigations.