TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida inmate faces more charges after he attacked several detention deputies with a broken plunger Thursday, authorities said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said around 5 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Isaac Brevil, of Delray Beach was unclogging his cell toilet with the plunger when he refused to give it back through his meal flap opening.

Deputies said Brevil broke the plunger handle in two and kept refusing to give it back. The detention deputies used “clear-out chemicals” on Brevil to get him to comply, but it did not work.

The detention deputies tried to enter the cell to get the plunger, but Brevil used his mattress to try to block the cell door, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This dirtbag broke the wooden plunger stick creating sharp points on each end of the wooden stick,” Sheriff Rick Staly added. “He then tried to stab our Detention deputies with the broken pieces. Fortunately, he wasn’t able to penetrate the body armor the deputies were wearing, which saved them from serious injuries. During the struggle to regain control of this violent offender one Deputy’s elbow was fractured.”

Brevil was in jail for fleeing a traffic stop. He now faces four counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

“I will not tolerate anyone, especially an inmate, attacking a Deputy Sheriff,” Staly said. “I commend our Detention deputies for how they handled a very dangerous situation and thank God the injuries were not any worse. We all pray for a speedy recovery for our Deputy.”