Florida inmate escapes jail, could be headed to Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Florida are looking for a man who escaped a jail Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police said Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, broke out of the Suwannee County Jail Monday morning.

Ward was booked in the jail for larceny, elder exploitation, and fraud charges.

The department said he could be on his way to Tampa. The Suwannee County Jail is approximately three hours from the city, according to police.

Ward was last seen in an all-brown jail uniform with brown boots. If you see he him, police say to call 911.