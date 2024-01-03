TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida man beaten to death by his prison cellmate was left critically injured for nearly half an hour before the attack was discovered, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that on the afternoon of Dec. 16, Kevin Barnes, 35, was caught on surveillance camera video attacking Janard Geffrard inside their shared cell for at least 20 minutes.

The arrest report stated Barnes paced around the cell for about 10 minutes before choking Geffrard and stomping on his head and torso. The beating lasted about 20 minutes, according to the report.

Geffrard was left critically injured in the cell for nearly half an hour before he was spotted by a Broward County deputy. Broward General Hospital staff determined he suffered fractures to his rib and sternum and bruising in his lungs.

According to WTVJ, attorneys representing Geffrard’s family said he was declared brain dead on Dec. 26 and died on Dec. 31.

When speaking to investigators, Barnes admitted to beating Geffrard because “he did not agree with his lifestyle because he was gay,” and he “smelled and never cleaned himself,” the arrest report stated.

Barnes faces several charges in connection to the attack, including attempted felony murder and evidencing prejudice while committing the offense.

Attorneys for the Geffrard family told WTVJ they are demanding a thorough investigation of the incident and seeking justice. The outlet reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the deputies who were present during the attack.