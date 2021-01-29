Florida inmate dies a week after altercation with jail staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a mentally ill South Florida man is dead a week after an altercation with jail officers as he awaited trail on criminal mischief and marijuana possession charges.

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes told the Miami Herald that 43-year-old Kevin Lavira Desir’s family removed him from life-support. He died Wednesday.

Desir was arrested by Coral Springs police Jan. 6 for damaging his neighbor’s car. A week later he was arrested for marijuana possession.

Weekes says jail staff pepper-sprayed Desir, used a stun gun and caused “a severe and irreversible brain injury.”

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony accused the public defender of making “unsubstantiated allegations.”