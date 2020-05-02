Florida ICU nurse says condo won’t rent to her, fears virus

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida nurse is filing an equal opportunity complaint alleging her condo rental application was denied because her ICU job brings her in contact with novel coronavirus patients.

Jennifer Piraino says she was told her to pick up her application and the $100 money order for a background check.

When she asked why, she was told she was rejected “just with everything going on.” She says the management company won’t return her calls or emails.

Greta Tremmel owns the Boca Raton unit. She organized a picket line outside the apartments Friday.

Pointe Management Group and condo association president did not respond to requests for comment.

