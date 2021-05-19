Florida House set to vote on gambling expansion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Action in the Florida Senate to expand gambling in the state drew dozens of opponents to Tallahassee on Tuesday.

“It’s voters, not policy makers in Tallahassee that have the power to expand gambling in our state,” John Snowinski, the president of No Casino’s Incorporated said.

A 30-year gaming compact approved by the Florida Senate on Tuesday is set for a vote in the House on Wednesday. It would allow the Seminole Tribe to offer online sports betting, craps and roulette.

If signed into law, the deal is expected to bring in an estimated $2.5 billion in revenue for the state during its first five years.

“Good deal or bad deal, it is the deal we have on the table, and I can’t in good conscious turn down the money,” Sen. Anette Taddeo, D-Miami, said.

The question many are asking now: is it legal?

Amendment 3, signed in 2018, gives Sunshine State voters the “exclusive right to decide whether to authorize gambling in Florida.”

Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, previously told 8 On Your Side, “we’ll probably be in court for this if it passes.”

The agreement drafted between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida passed in the Senate 38-1. Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican who serves part of Pinellas County, was the lone dissenting vote in the chamber.

The gaming expansion is expected to pass through the House vote with similar support Wednesday.

“This is not just for the protection of me and her but it’s families that are out there that are struggling. The last thing we need to do is put them further down,” Tampa resident Nathaniel Bloodgood said.