Florida House passes bill to ban transgender women from competing in girls’ school sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida House passed a bill that would ban transgender females from competing girls’ and women’s high school and college sports on Wednesday.

The bill passed with a vote of 77-40.

The bill would make participation in athletics contingent on determining a students’ “biological sex,” which is a disputed term that refers to the sex assigned at birth.

Florida is one of 25 states considering legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s only leagues.

Transgender advocates argue even that proposal, would place an undue burden on the transgender community.

