Florida House OK’s bill to tax out-of-state online sales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has joined the state Senate in supporting a proposal that would require out-of-state retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases shipped to the state.

Florida would join most states in requiring online retailers and other out-of-state merchants to collect sales tax.

If signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the measure would add about $1 billion annually to state revenues. The Senate has already approved a version of the bill, which must return to that chamber for further review and approval.

Current law requires sales taxes to be paid to the state by the purchaser, but very few do so.

The legislation only applies to retailers with a $100,000 or more in sales.