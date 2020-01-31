Florida House OKs bill to protect student-athletes from heat

(WFLA) – Public schools in Florida would be required to have immediate access to emergency cooling tubs and other life-saving equipment to save student-athletes from deadly heat strokes, under legislation approved in the state House.

Lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the legislation, which now awaits action by the Florida Senate.

Florida leads the nation in high school student-athlete deaths from exertional heatstroke, with four since 2011.

The legislation would apply to public and private schools.

