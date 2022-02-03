Florida House OKs bill to protect lottery winners’ privacy

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. The nation’s two national lottery games are designed to produce immense jackpots that generate huge sales, and the recipe certainly is working now as prizes on Thursday reached a combined $1.39 billion. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night, when a $750 million prize will be up for grabs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who win $250,000 or more in the Florida Lottery might soon be able to choose to keep their identities secret for 90 days.

The House passed a bill by a 114-1 vote Wednesday to protect the identities of large lottery winners unless the agree to go public.

Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis read headlines about multi-million dollar lottery winners in Florida and Georgia being killed after claiming prizes.

The bill passed on a 114-1 vote without any debate. An identical Senate bill has one more committee stop before being considered by the full chamber. So far, it has received no opposition.