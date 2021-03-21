Florida House committee weighs new rules for voting by mail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida House committee takes up its own effort to rewrite vote-by-mail rules on Monday as part of a Republican push to enhance “ballot security” — despite no evidence of widespread problems.

The House Public Integrity and Elections Committee on Monday would require 24-hour monitoring of ballot drop boxes — either by guards, elections officials during work hours, or by surveillance cameras during off-hours. It would also require voters to provide identification, such as their Social Security numbers, to update registration information.

Democrats and voter rights advocates say the election-related proposals before lawmakers would be costly and will make it harder for some Floridians to vote.