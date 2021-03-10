Florida House committee approves combating public disorder act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services/WFLA) – The Combating Public Disorder Act, known as HB 1 because it is a top priority of legislative leaders, cleared its final committee Wednesday afternoon.

The Combating Public Disorder act was passed by its final House committee 14-7 down party lines.

The move will clear the way for a vote by the full House, but the legislation continues to spur controversy.

Opponents argue the bill is an attack on First Amendment rights, but supporters assert it will protect law enforcement and prevent public disorder seen at the US Capitol and across the country last year.

Before the final meeting, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell spoke at a small rally against the bill outside the Capitol.

“We don’t need this bill that will have a chilling effect on protestors. We don’t need this bill that will trample on our first amendment rights. We don’t need this overreach by our state government that tries to tell our cities what they can and can’t do with the tax dollars that the residents of those cities elected them to be a steward over. We don’t need this bill that will divide us, and it does nothing to make us safer,” said Driskell.

The legislation is facing a headwind in the state Senate, where it is yet to be scheduled for its first of three committee meetings.

One of those Committees is chaired by a Democrat.

The legislation also would allow citizens to petition the Governor’s Office if their local government moves to decrease funding for law enforcement.

Opponents see the bill as a crackdown on the racial justice movement spurred by the death of George Floyd, but Gov. DeSantis standby by his claim that the legislation is not about politics.

“The minute you start to turn violent or attack law enforcement, we are absolutely going to hold you accountable,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.