Florida hospital worker kidnapped, sexually assaulted upon arriving at work

WESTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an attacker who kidnapped a Florida hospital employee as she arrived at worked and sexually assaulted her.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the woman was walking into the Cleveland Clinic in Weston on Saturday morning when a man tackled her. Deputies say he forced her back into her SUV and drove away.

The kidnapper sexually assaulted the woman then dropped her off at the Sawgrass Mills Mall, about 8 miles away. He then fled in her white Ford Explorer, which was last seen heading west on Alligator Alley toward Naples. Its tag number is Y03UKP.

