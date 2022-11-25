MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The CEO of a Florida hospital was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade police said Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home near Coral Gables.

The Miami Herald reported that Mazzorana shot his wife, likely while she was sleeping, before turning the gun on himself. Police found them in their bedroom, while a suicide note was found in the kitchen.

Jimenez’s adult daughter called the police after she was unable to get in touch with her for a few days. She traveled to the home and found both cars still in the driveway, but no one answered the door.

Police did not say what compelled Mazzorana to shoot his wife, but some law enforcement sources told the Herald that Mazzorana may have been struggling with his mental health.

Jimenez was the CEO of Coral Gables Hospital. She reportedly worked her way up the ladder from an internship and lab tech position to become the for-profit hospital’s top executive in 2017.