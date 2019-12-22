Florida homeowner shoots and kills masked intruder

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida homeowner killed a masked intruder during a gunfight inside his home, police said.

Lauderhill police spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago told reporters that the gunfight broke out at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. He said the intruder broke into the home and he and the resident exchanged fire.

The homeowner then fled the home. When police arrived, they found the intruder dead inside.

Santiago said the investigation is ongoing. Lauderhill is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Further details were not available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss