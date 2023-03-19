Related video above: Large alligator bends metal fence at Florida golf course

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Volusia County woman found a huge surprise after an 11-foot alligator decided to take a dip in her home’s swimming pool.

According to WESH, the homeowner Lynn Tosi, was shocked when she spotted the massive alligator in the pool around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Deltona.

Tosi told the outlet that she immediately contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the nuisance alligator.

Once the alligator was removed from the pool, FWC officials measured the alligator and said it was about 11 feet 5 inches long.

According to reports, no one was hurt during the removal of the alligator.

WESH said Tosi’s alligator encounter comes just days after a man was bitten by an alligator while answering his front door in Daytona Beach.

FWC encourages anyone with concerns about an alligator to contact their nuisance alligator hotline at 866-392-4286.