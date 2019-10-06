Florida home to underwater pumpkin carving contest

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A creative group of scuba divers competed in an annual pumpkin carving contest in the waters off Key Largo Saturday.

Nearly 24 artists, working in teams of two, used dive knives and carving tools about 30 feet below the ocean near a coral reef.

The big challenge proved to be keeping the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating away while they carved them.

Two divers from Detroit took first place with a Jack-O-Lantern showing two eels around a heart. They won a free dive trip in Key Largo.

