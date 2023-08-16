TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mansion once owned by the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher is hitting the market for a whopping $42.5 million.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar award-winning performer is best known for her folk, disco, and rock music that graced the airwaves since she rose to fame in the 1960s. But fewer know she also the celebrity world’s most dynamic home decorator and flipper.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Cher’s impressive real estate portfolio stretches from Hawaii and California to New York and Florida.

In 1993, Cher added a home on South Florida’s exclusive La Gorce Island to her collection, gave it a splash of her own unique interior design, and sold it three years later to Calvin Klein cofounder Barry K. Schwartz.

Over 25 years later, the stunning 12,450-square-foot mansion is back on the market for $42.5 million.

(Credit Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer)

The Spanish-contemporary style estate sports six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths.

“A classic example of Cher’s fondness for Moorish architectural additions, the grand mansion features a tiled roof, Mediterranean-style arched windows, and wrought-iron accents, surrounding an interior courtyard,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com said. “The impressive entry foyer offers double-height ceilings, curved archways, and dual staircases.

The water-side estate also features an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows, marble accents, a full home bar, and complementary marble countertops.

Still not enough? How about a statement marble bath, a custom wardrobe, an expansive private terrace with a top-floor studio, a fitness center, and a media room, plus lots of space for living and lounging?

La Gorce Island is an exclusive gated community located off the coast of Miami Beach. Other celebrities to inhabit the island include Billy Joel, Lil Wayne, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.