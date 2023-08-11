PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is dead after shots were fired inside a Home Depot in Pensacola Friday.

The Home Depot was located near Davis Highway and Brent Lane and was evacuated after the shooting.

Deputies said the suspect went to the Mellow Mushroom on Bayou Boulevard and called to turn himself in.

At this time, investigators are questioning him, and he will be charged with murder.

The woman who was shot and killed by the suspect was a contract employee with Home Depot.